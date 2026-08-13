Take precautions before making big purchases at Iowa’s state and county fairs

The Iowa State Fair opens today in Des Moines and fairgoers who pop into the Varied Industries Building to cool off will find hundreds of vendors, hawking everything from hot tubs to vibrating massage chairs.

Lisa Schiller, at the Better Business Bureau, says it’s important to know exactly who you’re buying from before making a big purchase, especially if the vendor is from out-of-state.

“You want to know, first of all, who you’re dealing with. Who is the company? Where are they located?” Schiller says. “Have their contact information. Have it written down. Copy it in your phone. Keep that so that if you have to reach out to the vendor, you know how to get a hold of that company.”

Schiller is encouraging fairgoers to avoid impulse purchases, and don’t give in to pressure after a presentation.

“After you watch a demonstration or you see a sales pitch or you see an item that you’re interested in, you might want to walk away to give yourself some time to think about the purchase,” Schiller says. “This will also help you decide whether or not the item is really a necessity or a great deal, something you really need or something you really want.”

Some purchases may be covered by consumer protection regulations — and others may not be covered. Schiller says buyers may have a chance to cancel certain transactions.

“You’re purchasing the item away from the place of business, and that’s all part of the Federal Trade Commission’s cooling off rule, which allows consumers three days to cancel their purchase or basically change their mind,” she says, “but it does not apply to purchases under $130 for sales made at a fair or festival.”

Schiller says consumers should understand the rule’s exceptions before assuming a purchase can be canceled. The BBB also recommends getting refund and exchange policies in writing when possible.