RMHC BubbleWalk

Tiny bubbles, giant bubbles, bubble tunnels, bubble art — if it’s bubbly, we’ve got it. The Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland’s BubbleWalk is a celebration for kids of all ages and anyone who’s ever chased a bubble just for the joy of it.

Sat Aug 29th 10:00am – 1:00pm

Get outside, make some memories, and laugh until your cheeks hurt.

First 150 kids get a swag bag! Bring back a colored coloring sheet- get a free happy meal in return!

This is the perfect end-of-summer event for the bubble-obsessed, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

It’s Free — Really!

Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, the BubbleWalk is completely free for families.