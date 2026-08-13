Hy-Vee Supporting Veterans at Iowa State Fair to Commemorate America 250

Hy-Vee is showing its support for members of the military and veterans at the 2026 Iowa State Fair as the nation commemorates America 250.

Hy-Vee is sponsoring this year’s Veterans Day at the Iowa State Fair. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, active and former members of the U.S. military can receive $12 gate admission for themselves and a companion by showing proof of veteran or active-duty military status.

The Veterans Day at the Iowa State Fair Parade will be held at 11 a.m. along the Grand Concourse. To mark America 250, this year’s parade will feature a special tribute honoring veterans of every U.S. war.

As part of Veterans Day at the Iowa State Fair, Hy-Vee will host a special area along the Grand Concourse to showcase several organizations it supports through its Hy-Vee Homefront initiative. Visitors can meet service dogs trained to help military veterans by the Puppy Jake Foundation, leave messages on quilts for wounded veterans through Operation First Response and more.

Hy-Vee’s main booth will be located inside the Varied Industries Building for all 11 days of the Iowa State Fair. At the booth, visitors can write messages of support that the USO will share with deployed U.S. servicemembers. Fairgoers can also pick up a free reusable Hy-Vee tote bag, grab a temporary tattoo and get a chance to win free prizes.

Hy-Vee’s sponsorship of Veterans Day at the Iowa State Fair is one of the company’s numerous initiatives to commemorate America 250 this year. In June, Hy-Vee donated more than $330,000 raised through customer donations and provided a $100,000 corporate match to its Hy-Vee Homefront partner organizations. In May, Hy-Vee partnered with the USO to distribute 5,000 hygiene kits to support deploying and active-duty service members. Later this year, Hy-Vee is sponsoring five Honor Flights, including the Hy-Vee Central Iowa Honor Flight, to take veterans to Washington, D.C. to see their respective war memorials.