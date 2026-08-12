Iowa poll workers wanted for November general election

Today is national “Poll Worker Recruitment Day” as county auditors across Iowa look to sign up more poll workers for the upcoming general election in November.

Woodbury County Auditor Michelle Skaff says finding poll workers in rural precincts is the biggest issue for most counties. “Sometimes we have to pull individuals from Sioux City that go to some of those areas like Otho and different areas. So any individuals from the rural area or from cities outside of Sioux City, we would be more than happy to have them apply,” she says.

She says her office trains everyone who is going to work on election night. “We have two different types of sessions, one where it’s hands on working on the poll books, learning how those work. The second session is more of an auditorium style training where we have about a two hour session where we talk about the process of being a precinct election official,” Skaff says.

She says you need to be comfortable working with voters. “You’re asking for their ID, you’re scanning them in, making sure that it’s eligible individual,” she says. “The software helps a lot, but you still have to use common sense when you’re looking at their ID, making sure you’re making eye contact with that person, looking at the picture and so forth.”

It’s a long day, but you do get paid. “They’d be working on election day from 6 a.m. until they’re complete and balanced at the end of the day, which usually is around ten o’clock or so. The polls close at nine. So it is a full day. It’s a long day,” Skaff says. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office will host a free webinar on Wednesday at 11 a.m. on Secretary of State’s website for those interested in becoming a poll worker.

The website also has links where you can apply to be a poll worker.