Gov. Reynolds appoints Martin Noven CEO of IPERS

Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed Martin Noven, former Executive Director of the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System, as the next CEO of the Iowa Public Employee Retirement System (IPERS). The appointment is effective August 24, 2026.

“Martin Noven knows what it means to partner with industry leaders, trustees, policymakers and legislators to deliver long-term outcomes and strong fund performance,” said Governor Reynolds. “The depth of his experience in public retirement systems is unmatched and will add immeasurable value for IPERS and its members.”

“I am deeply grateful for Governor Reynolds’ trust and confidence in appointing me to lead Iowa’s largest public retirement system,” said Martin Noven. “It is a privilege to serve the many Iowans who depend on IPERS, and I am committed to advancing the organization’s mission and ensuring the long‑term strength and stability of the system as IPERS CEO.”

Noven has served in executive leadership positions of statewide retirement programs for nearly a decade. Most recently from 2021 to 2025, he led one of the nation’s largest public retirement systems as the Executive Director of the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System, with a $75 billion defined benefit plan and 430,000 members. As Executive Director of the State Universities Retirement System of Illinois from 2016 through 2021, he was responsible for a statewide retirement system for higher education employees with a $30 million operating budget and 230,000 members. His 30-year career also includes experience in retirement policy, legislative advocacy, and market and business development.

Noven replaces former IPERS CEO Greg Samorajski, who resigned on May 1, 2026, and assumes the remainder of the current term which ends April 30, 2028.