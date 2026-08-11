Join us for the third installment of our Siouxland Series Luncheon as we explore the important relationship between tourism and economic development and the role they play in shaping communities.

Thursday Aug 13, 2026

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM CDT

This panel discussion will feature leaders from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota who will share insights on how tourism and economic development work together to support community growth, attract visitors, and encourage long-term investment. Panelists will discuss successful initiatives from their respective states, the impact tourism has on local economies, and how businesses can help promote tourism and strengthen the region.

The program will also feature a local update from Explore Siouxland Executive Director Stacie Anderson, who will highlight the organization’s efforts to promote the region and share how Explore Siouxland serves as a valuable resource for businesses through marketing, visitor services, partnerships, and regional promotion.

Attendees will also learn how tourism and economic development directly affect local businesses—regardless of industry—and why investing in quality-of-life amenities, attractions, and community experiences benefits the entire region.

Panelists include:

Iowa

Debi Durham, Director, Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) | Iowa Finance Authority

Amy Zeigler, State Tourism Manager and Team Lead, Iowa Tourism Office at Iowa Economic Development Authority

Nebraska

Stacey Parr, Deputy Director, Nebraska Department of Economic Development

Jenn Gjerde, Executive Director, Visit Nebraska

South Dakota

Joe Fiala, South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development

Kirk Hulstein, Senior Director of Industry Relations, Development & Research, Travel South Dakota

All Siouxland Chamber members and their employees are invited.

Cost is $40/person (includes lunch). The registration deadline is Friday, July 31st.