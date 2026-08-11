Community Event: Mayoral Candidate Meet & Greet

The South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism is sharing information about an upcoming Mayoral Candidate Meet & Greet hosted at The Don’s Sports Bar & Grill.



Lupe Gonzalez will be hosting a meet & greet on Saturday, August 15th, from 5:00–7:00 PM at The Don’s Sports Bar & Grill in South Sioux City.



This event provides an opportunity for community members to meet the candidate, hear more about his vision for South Sioux City, and enjoy refreshments and appetizers.



The South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism is sharing this information as a community event announcement and does not endorse or oppose any candidate.