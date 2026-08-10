Ribbon Cutting – Meier Towing

Join us as we celebrate Meier Towing’s 75th anniversary on Wednesday, August 12, 2026! Guests are invited to join them for a complimentary steak luncheon served from 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM.

Meier Towing is a third-generation, family-owned towing and recovery company proudly serving Siouxland since 1951. They provide light, medium, and heavy-duty towing, accident recovery, heavy hauling, and roadside assistance. For 75 years, their commitment has been to serve our customers with professionalism, integrity, and dependable service 24 hours a day.