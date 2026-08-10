2026 Iowa State Fair visitors may again bring their own food, drinks

The Iowa State Fair starts Thursday and, while fair food is a big draw for many, the fair will again allow visitors to bring in drinks and snacks in soft-sided coolers.

That policy was in effect for last year’s fair, too, and Iowa State Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons says it was the right thing to do. “We want all Iowans to feel welcome at the Iowa State Fair so affordability is key. We’ve really held the line and we’ve not increased admission since 2023,” Parsons saud. “…When you come to the Iowa State Fair, outside of that gate admission you could spend all day and not spend another dime if you didn’t want to.”

Parsons says the state fair vendors who sell food and beverages did not report a decline in sales last year either. “We did not hear any of that from vendors,” Parsons says. “Obviously the vendors are there to serve our fairgoers and also generate their own revenue and income, but at the same time I think they understand allowing more people to come to the fair, you know, the saying is ‘something is better than nothing.’ Maybe there’s that family that the fair is a stretch for them from an affordability standpoint, but they can maybe pack their own lunch, but then enjoy an ice cream cone or something like that down the road and so we’re excited to be able to offer that opportunity.”

Parsons made his comments during a recent appearance on “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. The Common Sense Institute has estimated the more than 1.1 million people who attended the 2025 Iowa State Fair spent $85 million on the fairgrounds. That was a 1.1% increase from the previous year.

Nearly 5000 people work at the fair during its 11-day run.