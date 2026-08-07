Lewis & Clark Encampment on the Riverfront

Experience a slice of early American history at a living-history encampment commemorating the 1804 Lewis and Clark Expedition’s stay near present-day Sioux City.

Hosted on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center along the riverfront, the Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment will feature authentic tents, camp equipment, uniforms, and period firearms. Historical re-enactors from the local Sergeant Floyd Honor Guard will bring the expedition to life, interacting with visitors and demonstrating the daily life of the Corps of Discovery.

Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment hours:

Saturday August 15: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• 10 a.m. – Flag Raising Ceremony & Marching Drills

• 10 a.m.–1 p.m. – Children’s Activities in the Big Tent

• 12 p.m. – Signal Gun Demonstration & Marching Drills

• 1 – 4 p.m. Camp Demonstrations

• 1 p.m. Brad Holder presents: “Road Map thru History Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday 1776-2026”

• 4 p.m. – Flag Retreat Ceremony

• 6 p.m. – A highlight of the weekend is the Sergeant Floyd Burial Re-enactment Ceremony, taking place at the Floyd Monument. Dressed in full-period uniform, re-enactors will solemnly recreate the burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd—the expedition’s only casualty. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for this moving tribute.

Sunday August 16: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• 10 a.m. – Flag Raising Ceremony & Marching Drills

• 12 p.m. – Signal Gun Demonstration & More Marching Drills

• 1 p.m. – 3:00 Camp demonstrations

• 1 p.m. Brad Holder presents: “Road Map thru History Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday 1776-2026”

• 3 p.m. – Flag Retreat Ceremony

All events are free and open to the public, sponsored by the Sioux City Public Museum and the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center.

The Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center is located at 1000 Larsen Park Road via I-29, exit 149 in Sioux City. For more information, contact the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center at 712-279-0198 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.