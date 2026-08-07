$2.5 million federal grant for Ankeny airport runway extension

The Ankeny Regional Airport is getting $2.5 million from the federal government to expand its primary runway to 6000 feet.

“Adding the extra 500 feet allows larger corporate airplanes to utilitze the airport,” said Jeff Wangsness, chair of the board that oversees operations at Ankeny’s airport.

The airport opened in 1994 when Ankeny’s population was around 21,000. Ankeny is now Iowa’s fifth largest city, with nearly 78,000 residents and its airport is now the third busiest airport in Iowa. Corporate jets account for about 40 percent of that traffic. “We’re seen significant private investment in the new hangars in the Ankeny Regional Airport,” Ankeny Mayor Bobbi Bentz said. “It really demonstrates that strong demand.”

Over 100 aircraft are based at Ankeny’s airport. Congressman Zach Nunn, a Republican from Ankeny, joined Bentz and other officials at the airport this week to announce the federal grant for the runway project. “That’s good for Civil Aviation Patrol, that’s good for our National Guard, state troopers,” Nunn said, “and it’s good for economic growth here.” The Iowa State Patrol stores airplanes at Ankeny’s airport, the Iowa National Guard is building a hangar there and Ankeny-based Casey’s General Stores opened its new hangar at the airport last year.

Earlier this year, Ankeny airport officials announced nearly 90 people were on a waiting list for hangar space and about half of them already had a plane.