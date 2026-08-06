Northwest Iowa health care clinic to undergo major renovation

A medical center in Rockwell City has launched an expansion of its family practice, behavioral health, radiology and pharmacy services.

Linn Block, the CEO of Stewart Memorial Hospital and Clinics, said they evaluated patient volume and growing demand for services, like mental health care. “Making sure we continue delivering exceptional rural health care close to home,” Block said.

The groundbreaking for the project was this past Monday. “We’re well into the design phase and we’re continuing to work closely with our partners to keep the project on schedule,” Block said. “We hope to have the building completed in about a year.”

The second phase of the project involves moving physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy services into renovated space in the Rockwell City clinic. The first and second phases of the project are expected to cost $6 million and a public campaign has been launched with the goal of reaching $1 million. The Stewart Memorial system operates clinics in Rockwell City, Gowrie and Lake View. Its 20-bed hospital is located in Lake View.

There are 123 hospitals and health care systems in Iowa, according to the Iowa Hospital Association. Over the last 15 years, 250 more health care facilities have closed than opened in Iowa according to an analysis by the Common Sense Institute.