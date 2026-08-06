Opportunities Unlimited (OU) is inviting the Siouxland community to experience one of its most unique fundraising events of the year as teams gather for Irish Road Bowling, a fun-filled competition that combines friendly rivalry, laughter, and community spirit while supporting a meaningful cause.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2026, along Sioux City’s scenic riverfront. Teams of four will compete by tossing a cannonball through a designated course, with the goal of completing the route in the fewest throws. Whether participants are seasoned competitors or first-time bowlers, Irish Road Bowling offers an unforgettable experience complete with team costumes, tailgating, prizes, and plenty of Irish-inspired fun.

Proceeds from the event benefit Opportunities Unlimited’s mission of “Maximizing Personal Potential Through Dignified and Purposeful Living” by supporting programs and services for individuals impacted by brain injury and other special needs throughout the Siouxland area.

“Irish Road Bowling has become much more than a fundraiser—it’s an opportunity for our community to come together, have fun, and make a lasting difference in the lives of the people we serve,” said Jennifer McCabe, President & CEO of Opportunities Unlimited. “Every team, sponsor, volunteer, and participant helps create opportunities for individuals to live meaningful and purposeful lives.”

Community members are encouraged to register a team, become an event sponsor, or volunteer. Businesses, families, civic groups, and friends are all welcome to participate.

Event Details

Event: Irish Road Bowling

Irish Road Bowling Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Saturday, October 10, 2026 Location: Sioux City Riverfront

Sioux City Riverfront Registration: www.opportunitiesunlimited.com

www.opportunitiesunlimited.com Time: 11:00 – 3:00 (First “roll” at 11:00)