Broadway at the Orpheum Single Tickets On Sale Now

Individual tickets are now available for all upcoming productions of the 2026-2027 Broadway at the Orpheum Season, presented by Sterling and MidAmerican Energy Foundation.

Individual tickets for Broadway shows are available online anytime at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Season at a Glance

MYSTIC PIZZA – Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

BEETLEJUICE – Tuesday, November 17, 2026 & Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL – Thursday, December 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. *ADD ON*

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE – Monday, February 1, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL – Thursday, February 18, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

SHUCKED – Wednesday, March 24, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

The best way to enjoy Broadway all year long is with season tickets! Subscriber benefits include guaranteed same great seats to all season performances, as well as the chance to renew those seats from year to year. Subscribers also receive additional ticket discounts and the chance for add on options before the general public. Subscription tickets are received by mail to avoid box office line and lost ticket insurance is included at no additional charge.

Four and five-show packages are available, as well as the Broadway Balcony Club package! Broadway Balcony Club lets you choose your favorite 3 shows plus one complimentary drink for each show, all for $99. For info and to purchase visit OrpheumLive.com.

For information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway at the Orpheum 2026-2027 Season, visit the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, online at BroadwayAtTheOrpheum.com, or call the subscriber priority line at 712-279-4850 ext. 1.

Support comes from Sterling, MidAmerican Energy Foundation, KTIV, ImOn, Sergeant Bluff Eye Care, Great West–An Old Republic Company, CF Industries, Siouxland Woman Magazine, R.P. Constructors, Office Elements and CW Suter. For info on how your business can become a partner of the Broadway Series, contact 712-224-6429.

BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM 2026-2027 SEASON LINEUP

MYSTIC PIZZA

Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Based on the beloved 1988 MGM rom-com that launched the career of Julia Roberts, MYSTIC PIZZA is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint serving everyone from the townies to the privileged country club set. And what’s in that secret sauce, you ask? The hits of the 80s and 90s! The hit songs range from “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to “Hold On” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”

BEETLEJUICE

Tuesday, November 17 & Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL

*Season Add-On*

Thursday, December 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage! Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

Monday, February 1, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond’s story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

Thursday, February 18, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde – The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot button issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

SHUCKED

Wednesday, March 24, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

SHUCKED is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County? Including the knockout songs ‘Woman of the World’, ‘Somebody Will’ and ‘Independently Owned’, this Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.