Prepare for fall with Drilling Pharmacy

Fall is just around the corner and Drilling Pharmacy will once again have seasonal flu vaccines! We are happy to accommodate curbside vaccinations if desired. We are continuing to offer other vaccine services including pneumonia, shingles, RSV, and tetanus. We also provide test and treat services where we test for strep throat or influenza A and B in the pharmacy and dispense the treatment in the same visit if appropriate.

We are offering on-site flu-shot clinics for groups of 10 or more at local businesses, churches, and facilities. If you are interested in setting up a clinic, please call the pharmacy at 712-276-4621 to speak to one of our pharmacists.

Life is busy, we know you don’t need the runaround when it comes to your pharmacy care. If you are looking for consistent, reliable, local pharmacy services you can trust, we would be honored serve you at Drilling Pharmacy.