Southern Hills Mall to Host Back-to-School Community Resource Fair During Iowa’s Tax-Free Weekend

Southern Hills Mall will bring shopping and community support together during its Annual Back-to-School Community Resource Fair on Saturday, August 8, from noon to 3 p.m.

Held throughout the mall during Iowa’s Tax-Free Weekend, the free event will give Siouxland families a convenient opportunity to complete their back-to-school shopping while connecting with organizations that serve local children and families. Participating nonprofits, schools, healthcare providers and community agencies will share information about:

•Before- and after-school programs

• Youth activities and educational opportunities • Health and wellness services

• School readiness and family support

• Additional community programs and resources

Families can also enjoy face painting for a free-will donation, along with special offers from participating Southern Hills Mall restaurants and retailers.

“We’re proud to bring organizations from across Siouxland together in one welcoming, accessible place,” said Lillyan Rodriguez, Specialty Leasing Manager at Southern Hills Mall. “Families can do their back-to-school shopping, discover valuable programs and connect directly with people who are working every day to support our community. It’s exactly the kind of partnership we want to continue building at Southern Hills Mall.”

Hosting the fair during Iowa’s Tax-Free Weekend allows families to make the most of their visit by combining seasonal shopping, familyfriendly activities and access to free community resources under one roof.

The event reflects Southern Hills Mall’s broader commitment to serving as a community gathering place and providing local organizations with a visible platform to share their services, strengthen connections and reach more Siouxland families.

Community organizations interested in participating are encouraged to contact Southern Hills Mall.

Event Details

What: Annual Back-to-School Community Resource Fair

When: Saturday, August 8, 2026, noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Southern Hills Mall, Sioux City, Iowa

Admission: Free and open to the public