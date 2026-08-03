Ribbon Cutting – PBR Capital Group & City of North Sioux City

Join us as PBR Capital Group and the City of North Sioux City celebrate the grand opening of the Union Crossing Housing Development. Tour of homes and a lunch will be served following the ribbon cutting.

Thursday Aug 6, 2026

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM CDT

In 2022 a group of local business owners, recognized the desperate need for affordable housing in South Dakota, specifically North Sioux City. Those (5) individuals organized and created PBR Capital Group, LLC. The sole purpose at that time was to create a development that would meet the housing and rental needs of the 93% (2,886) of the NSC workforce identified in the 2022 Comprehensive Housing Study that commuted to work in NSC everyday because housing was not available. The effort included supporting NSC’s local businesses who had voiced frustration with recruiting and retaining employees, due to the housing shortage in NSC. The creation of affordable housing and achieving the American dream of home ownership is being realized currently by 7 new home owners awaiting completion of their home, with many more to come. New residents are moving into the Prairie Dunes Apartments this month.