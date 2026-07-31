Stormwater Ordinance and Fee Updates

The City of Sioux City has implemented updates to its Stormwater Program, including a one-time adjustment to the Stormwater Collection Fee that went into effect on July 1, 2026. This is a one-time increase adjustment that will affect monthly or quarterly bills, depending on how storm drain fees are billed to the user. These updates support critical infrastructure improvements outlined in the City’s Stormwater Master Plan and Capital Improvement Program (CIP), including the Bacon Creek Culvert Project.

One-Time Fee Increase Approved

During the Operating Budget Wrap-Up on March 18, 2026, City Council approved a major one-time increase to the Stormwater Collection Fee. This adjustment raised the average monthly user rate from $2.27 to $9.08, effective July 1, 2026. This one-time increase supports major capital projects including the Bacon Creek Culvert Project, addresses immediate infrastructure needs, and reduces the need for repeated annual increases for ratepayers.

On May 18, 2026, City Council approved Ordinance 2026-0507, updating Chapter 12.30 Stormwater Program. These updates took effect on July 1, 2026.

Fee Modifications & Adjustments Include:

Average Monthly User Rate: Adjusted from $2.27 to $9.08

Annual Unit Financial Charge: Adjusted from $0.00042 to $0.00168

Minimum Annual Charge: Increased from $15.00 to $60.00 per parcel

Nonprofit Organization Annual Unit Financial Charge: Adjusted from $0.000255 to $0.00102

Farmland (exceeding 10 acres) Special Rule: Adjusted from $648.00 to $2,592.00

Low-Income Resident Assistance: Annual maintenance fee maximum increased to $120.00/year, up from $30.00/year (eligible via extraordinary tax credit from the State of Iowa).

Additional information is available at sioux-city.org/stormwater or by calling the Environmental Services Division at 712-279-6222.