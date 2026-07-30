CMBA Intern Spotlight: From Passion to Practice

I was born in Ethiopia and moved to America after my sister and I were adopted. I was nine years old when I began this new chapter of my life in a new country. As a kid, I always found myself playing with Legos – always wanting to build and solve problems. Over time, I developed a passion for art and drawing, which led me to start doing commission work for friends and classmates in high school.
Wanting to pursue a career that allowed me to use my God-given passions and skills such as problem solving, drawing, and art, I discovered architecture. At first, I was unsure about the field, so I decided to take a gap year after high school and work in construction. While working in construction, I had exposure to floor plans and blueprints that continued to foster my curiosity. That opportunity allowed me to see what it means to take a building from concept to reality, and this ultimately inspired me to pursue the career path.
This fall, I’m looking forward to bringing what I learned in this internship to my classes as I begin my senior year at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln studying architecture.
What Role Does Human-Centered Design Play in Your Approach to Design?
Turning Education into Experience
Although Tanner has been my primary mentor, everyone in the Sioux City office has been incredibly supportive. They’ve consistently taken the time to offer advice, provide constructive feedback on my work, and make me feel welcome as part of the team. The collaborative environment at CMBA has made this internship a great learning experience, and I’ve appreciated how willing everyone has been to share their knowledge and experiences.
Bringing Designs to Life
My internship experience with CMBA has been nothing short of incredible. CMBA fosters a welcoming environment where I can ask questions freely, collaborate with professionals, and ultimately have a seat at the table.
As I continue my time with CMBA Architects, I am excited to continue learning and fine-tuning my skills. For young professionals out there looking to pursue a career in architecture, I would just take that first step; you will find a career that is so worth it.
About Joshua: Joshua Etherington is a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing a bachelor’s degree in architecture. Inspired by his passion for problem-solving, drawing, and creativity, Joshua is interested in how architecture can positively impact communities. In his free time, he enjoys exploring design, creating artwork, and continuing to develop his skills through hands-on experiences. After graduation, Joshua plans to pursue licensure as a professional architect and use his God-given talents to create meaningful spaces that serve others.