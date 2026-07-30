CMBA Intern Spotlight: From Passion to Practice

I was thrilled to find out I would be interning with CMBA Architects at their Sioux City office this summer. This internship has given me the opportunity to further develop my design skills, work hands-on with professional architects on real-world projects, and visit project sites. I was born in Ethiopia and moved to America after my sister and I were adopted. I was nine years old when I began this new chapter of my life in a new country. As a kid, I always found myself playing with Legos – always wanting to build and solve problems. Over time, I developed a passion for art and drawing, which led me to start doing commission work for friends and classmates in high school. Wanting to pursue a career that allowed me to use my God-given passions and skills such as problem solving, drawing, and art, I discovered architecture. At first, I was unsure about the field, so I decided to take a gap year after high school and work in construction. While working in construction, I had exposure to floor plans and blueprints that continued to foster my curiosity. That opportunity allowed me to see what it means to take a building from concept to reality, and this ultimately inspired me to pursue the career path. This fall, I’m looking forward to bringing what I learned in this internship to my classes as I begin my senior year at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln studying architecture.

What Role Does Human-Centered Design Play in Your Approach to Design?

CMBA’s commitment to human-centered design is one of the things that stood out to me most when I spoke with them at the career fair. What impressed me was that CMBA wasn’t focused on chasing awards or recognition—instead, they prioritized designing spaces that serve their clients and communities in meaningful ways. Their focus is on understanding people’s needs and delivering thoughtful, professional solutions. As a student, it was exciting to find a firm whose values align with creating architecture that positively impacts the people who use it every day.

Turning Education into Experience

During my internship with CMBA Architects, I had the privilege of working alongside architects on projects that truly matter to the community. Tanner Koeppe, who also studied at the University of Nebraska, has been mentoring me throughout the summer. It’s been especially valuable to be mentored by someone who has gone through the same educational experience while also bringing professional insight from the field. Tanner has always taken the time to check in with me, answer questions, and provide guidance whenever I needed help. Although Tanner has been my primary mentor, everyone in the Sioux City office has been incredibly supportive. They’ve consistently taken the time to offer advice, provide constructive feedback on my work, and make me feel welcome as part of the team. The collaborative environment at CMBA has made this internship a great learning experience, and I’ve appreciated how willing everyone has been to share their knowledge and experiences.

Bringing Designs to Life