Churchill Downs mulls sale of 9 properties, including Sioux City casino

A change in ownership of Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is possible following yesterday’s financial filing by current owner Churchill Downs, Inc.

Churchil Downs filed a form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, stating it’s exploring the sale of nine regional gaming properties, including the Hard Rock in Sioux City. The corporation states its part of a review of its operational portfolio and long-term capital allocation strategy and priorities. The other properties listed are scattered around the eastern United States. Churchill Downs’ filing also states there is no timetable for the review.

The company, famous for horse racing at its track in Kentucky, will hold an investor call today to discuss quarterly earnings.