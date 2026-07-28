Sioux City Police Chief Candidates Announced

The City of Sioux City has announced Scott Ebner and Robert Trebes as the final two candidates for the Sioux City Chief of Police position. Residents will have the opportunity to meet the two candidates at a public meet and greet event on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th Street. This is an informal time to speak with the candidates and there will not be a formal presentation. Free street parking will be available around the Convention Center beginning at 5 p.m., along with free parking in the United Center parking lot, Discovery and Heritage parking ramps.

CANDIDATE BIOS

Scott Ebner is a law enforcement executive with more than 30 years of experience in local and state policing. He most recently served as Public Safety Director and Chief of Police for Glynn County, Georgia, where he led over 300 employees across police, fire rescue, emergency management, and animal services, and managed a $48.7 million annual budget. In this role, he oversaw all police operations, directed personnel management, implemented departmental policy updates, established the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability, and led recruitment efforts that increased sworn staffing by 25%. Ebner also managed strategic planning, fiscal administration, and community engagement initiatives while achieving state certification for the department.

Prior to his work in Georgia, Ebner served in several senior leadership positions with the New Jersey State Police, culminating in his role as Lieutenant Colonel and Deputy Superintendent. He commanded more than 4,000 sworn and civilian personnel, managed a $400 million budget, and directed bureaus responsible for administration, investigations, intelligence, training, and internal affairs. His experience includes oversight of statewide crime laboratories, major crime investigations, fleet and facilities management, accreditation processes, and community and employee outreach programs. Ebner holds a master’s degree in human resources management and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Seton Hall University, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and has completed multiple executive leadership programs.

Robert Trebes is a law enforcement professional with more than two decades of experience in municipal policing, including service as Chief of Police for the Bullhead City Police Department. His career includes operational command, administrative oversight, internal affairs supervision, and management of major police functions such as patrol, investigations, training, communications, records, property and evidence, animal care and welfare, and professional standards. Trebes progressed through roles including deputy sheriff, police officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, commander, and chief. As Chief of Police from 2021 to 2025, he directed full-service police operations, managed departmental budgeting, collaborated with city leadership, implemented policy updates, expanded community engagement initiatives, and oversaw modernization efforts including body-worn cameras, records management upgrades, and early warning and internal affairs tracking systems. Under his leadership, the department re-established a community-oriented policing unit and participated in approximately 200 engagement events. In 2024, the department’s community engagement work was featured by IACP TV at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference.

Trebes has extensive experience in law enforcement training and curriculum development, serving as a Recruit Training Officer, Class Supervisor, and instructor with the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy. His instruction covered ethics, supervision, constitutional law, criminal law, and patrol procedures. He has also coordinated department-wide training programs and contributed to statewide curriculum and policy review efforts. Trebes holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration in Law Enforcement from Nevada State College, an Associate of Arts in General Studies through Palomar College, and a law enforcement academy certificate from Yavapia College, and is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership through the University of the Cumberlands. Since 2026, he has worked as a consultant specializing in internal investigations, liability assessment, disciplinary processes, and police leadership training.