Sioux City PD Receives 10th CALEA Accreditation

On July 26th, 2026, the Sioux City Police Department was recognized for our 10th Law Enforcement Accreditation. This prestigious honor was awarded to the department after an intensive review of departmental policies and practices, ensuring the agency was in compliance with nearly 500 standards promulgated by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA ®). The department has retained its Advanced, Meritorious Accredited status and continues to believe that seeking ongoing best practices for our agency ensures the highest level of service for our citizens.

The accreditation process is completely voluntary, and CALEA is considered to be the Gold Standard in public safety. In 2026, the total number of CALEA enrolled agencies exceeds 1300, and continues to grow. This still represents only 5% of law enforcement agencies in the United States, which speaks to the commitment of police agencies enrolled that continue to invite the transparency, oversight and high standards that accreditation represents.

The accreditation process requires a commitment from all members of the agency. To achieve re-accreditation, the agency must be reviewed annually to ensure the policies and procedures remain in compliance with the most recent standards. A quadrennial on-site assessment is conducted followed by a formal hearing with a panel of C.A.L.E.A. Commissioners. The process is designed to increase agency effectiveness and efficiency, promote excellence, and increase citizen and employee confidence in the goals, objectives, policies, and practices of the agency.