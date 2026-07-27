Finish the Summer Strong with LifeServe Blood Center

Help us boost the local blood supply before summer ends and school starts up again.

Make a blood donation at ANY LifeServe donor center or mobile blood drive July 27-August 22, and you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win weekly prizes.

Each week two lucky donors will get a $50 gift card, and one lucky donor will score a $100 gift card. On Monday, August 24, we’ll pick one winner of a $200 gift card. Winners can choose an e-gift card from VISA, Target, Starbucks, Amazon, Wal-Mart, and dozens more stores and restaurants.

NOTE: Donors must have an active email address in their donor portal and be set up to receive emails from LifeServe to be eligible for the prizes.

Schedule an appointment at a donor center or blood drive near you today!