Raise the Roof: A Community Celebration & Fundraiser

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Join us for Raise the Roof, a full day of family fun and an unforgettable evening celebrating the rich history and bright future of Sioux City Community Theatre!

This special fundraising event supports our goal of raising $120,000 for a new roof, helping preserve our historic theatre so it can continue serving our community for generations to come.

Daytime Activities

Bring the whole family and enjoy:

Food Trucks & Local Vendors

Theatre Tours

Photo Booth

Carnival Games

Magic Shows with Easton the Extraordinaire at 12:00 PM & 1:00 PM

Balloon Animals with Twisty Pete from 11:00 AM–3:00 PM

And much more!

Evening Celebration of Local Talent

As the day transitions into evening, join us from 6:30 PM–10:00 PM for a special showcase featuring songs, stories, memories, and performances inspired by SCCT’s past seasons. Revisit favorite moments, celebrate the people who have made our theatre what it is today, and enjoy a night filled with local talent and community spirit.

Our SCCT Bar will be open offering alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.

Every donation made and drink enjoyed helps move us closer to our $120,000 goal and ensures that Sioux City Community Theatre can continue creating unforgettable experiences for years to come.

Whether you’re a longtime supporter, a former performer, or visiting for the first time, we’d love to celebrate with you.

Join us on August 1st and help us Raise the Roof!

Can’t attend but still want to help?

Every contribution brings us one step closer to our goal. If you’re unable to join us on August 1st but would like to support the future of Sioux City Community Theatre, you can make a donation here:

https://siouxcitycommunitytheatre.ludus.com/fundraisers/7168

Thank you for helping us preserve our historic theatre and keep the arts thriving in our community for generations to come!