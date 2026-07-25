Hy-Vee Now Offering Online Orders in as Fast as 30 Minutes

Hy-Vee is helping customers save time and make their lives easier by now offering online orders in as fast as 30 minutes.

The new option is available at all Hy-Vee stores and allows online shoppers to choose from in-store pickup with no minimum order, or delivery, in as fast as 30 minutes. In-store pickup is free for Hy-Vee PERKS Plus members, and $4.95 for delivery. To use the new feature, customers can choose “Get it faster” during online checkout. More details are available here: https://www.hy-vee.com/pages/frequently-asked-questions#Membership

“Hy-Vee is committed to finding new ways to make our customers’ lives easier and happier,” said Dan Gubbins, Vice President, E-commerce, Hy-Vee. “By offering online pickup and delivery orders in as fast as 30 minutes, we’re giving busy customers back valuable time in their day so they don’t have to worry about waiting for their groceries or other essentials.”

In addition to this new feature, Hy-Vee online shoppers can currently take advantage of free delivery for online orders, with a minimum order of $75. The special promotion is automatically applied to qualifying orders and is available through Sept. 6.