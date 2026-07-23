Lewis Park Public Input Meeting

The City of Sioux City invites the community to attend a public input meeting on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center located at 550 Expo Center Drive to discuss a proposal received from Morningside University for the acquisition of property located at 1621 Sioux Trail, known as Lewis Park and Lewis Park Pool.

Attendees will receive a full overview of the proposal, followed by an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. Public feedback will be considered to determine next steps.

Terms of the Proposal

Morningside University would like to acquire the property for the future construction of a baseball field. The proposed baseball field development would also require the closure of Sioux Trail and Laurel Avenue.

Morningside University proposes to purchase the property for $350,000 and invest up to $125,000 to create a public green space, including recreational amenities such as pickleball courts. The proposed amenities will be maintained by the University. An independent appraisal of the property would be obtained by the City if the proposal is accepted.

Morningside University would also be responsible for the demolition of Lewis Pool. The pool is 44 years old, which is past its useful life, and ranks third in attendance among the City’s three public pools. The City has budgeted $100,000 to repaint the pool following the 2026 season and an expensive filter replacement project will be required within the next five years. In fiscal year 2025, the pool generated $42,878 in revenue, $110,353 in operating expenses, and 7,513 admissions.

As part of this proposal, Morningside University will make its indoor swimming facility available, at no cost, for the City of Sioux City’s Parks & Recreation Department to conduct its annual swim lesson program. Facility access and scheduling will be coordinated each year to support the City’s swim lesson offerings.

Attached is the full Morningside University proposal. This proposal represents a privately funded infrastructure solution that transfers long-term maintenance obligations from the City while enhancing public benefit. The project will be funded entirely through capital provided Morningside University and will not require taxpayer funding. /DocumentCenter/View/1838