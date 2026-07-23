Boone, Grinnell, Le Mars and Maquoketa recognized for housing efforts

Four of the state’s towns are being singled out as Iowa Thriving Communities, what recognizes innovation and commitment to advancing housing opportunities for all.

The designations for Boone, Grinnell, Le Mars and Maquoketa come from the Iowa Finance Authority and the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Le Mars community development director Mark Gaul says it’s a tremendous honor.

“The designation is a recognition that the community’s taken a proactive approach to addressing housing needs and preparing for future growth,” Gaul says. “It strengthens our ability to compete for the state housing resources, such as the Iowa Workforce Housing Tax Credit or the Iowa Low Income Housing Tax Credit, and gives local developers an advantage in applying for that financial assistance.”

Applying for the designation involved a detailed written application and a live pitch to representatives from both state agencies. Gaul says receiving the designation will be a benefit to future development in Le Mars.

“It’s a recognition that the things that we’re doing are the right things, and it gets us exposure around the state,” Gaul says. “As we continue to develop, if there’s areas of housing development that we haven’t achieved yet, we now have some recognition around the state with other types of developers that might be able to help us with that.”

The four communities will be recognized during the Housing Iowa Conference on September 9th and 10th at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.