Air National Guard leader appointed director of Sioux City airport

The City of Sioux City has appointed a new director for the Sioux Gateway Airport.

Colonel Shawn Streck currently serves as Deputy Wing Commander for the 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing, overseeing over 900 airmen and operation of eight KC-135 Stratotankers. The unit is based at Sioux City’s airport. Streck previously directed the wing’s Emergency Operations Center and had served as mission support group commander, maintenance group commander and comptroller. He also leads the Siouxland Nexus Modernization Initiative, a multi-year project to extend a runway and complete other infrastructure projects at the airport.

Streck will begin his new role at Sioux City’s aiport on September 14.

Sioux City is the state’s third busiest passenger airport. Nearly 58,000 people flew out of Sioux City’s airport last year, a 2% increase in passenger traffic from 2024.