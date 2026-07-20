Watch where you fill up, as gas prices across Iowa vary by 30-cents a gallon

Watch where you fill up, as gas prices across Iowa vary by...

Renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran are causing gasoline prices to spike in Iowa again.

AAA-Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says pump prices bounced two weeks ago before the busy Independence Day weekend, but instead of leveling off, they’ve continued to climb.

“Markets today are teetering around the $80 per barrel range,” Ortner says. “We’ve seen a $10 increase in two weeks and that’s obviously transferring itself over to the prices at the pump that consumers are seeing now.”

The current statewide average price for gas is $3,82 a gallon. That’s up 14-cents in the past week and it’s up 90-cents from the average price a year ago.

Ortner says Iowans who still have summer travel plans may have to get creative to stay within their budgets.

“Find those unique ways to save yourself some dollars,” Ortner says. “Pack some snacks, pack some food when you get to your destination or take a shorter trip, if you can.”

There’s a 30-cent per gallon difference between Iowa’s cheapest and most expensive metro areas. Ames has the most pricey pumps at $3.92 a gallon, while the state’s lowest cost is in Council Bluffs at $3.62.