Siouxland Community Health Foundation’s 10th Annual Health Center Open

Siouxland Community Health Foundation will host their 10th annual Health Center Open on Monday, July 27, 2026. Check in time is 10:00 am with a complimentary sack lunch available; start time is 11:00 am shotgun. The event will be held at Sioux City Country Club, located at 4001 Jackson St. in Sioux City, IA.This event will feature:

– 18-hole scramble

– Various pin prizes throughout the tournament

– Dinner with an awards presentation after

All proceeds will benefit the Siouxland Community Health Foundation. Your support of our event will provide a direct impact to the patients we serve, benefitting programs and services that help build a healthier community.