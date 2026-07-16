Groundbreaking – The Salvation Army Western Plains Camp

Join us as The Salvation Army Western Plains Camp breaks ground on phase two of their construction project. This next phase will include the addition of several new features and buildings including a challenge course, pavilion, and a camping center, all designed to further enhance the camp experience for all.

Tuesday Jul 21, 2026

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM CDT

The Salvation Army Western Plains Camp serves the Siouxland community and all of Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota by providing summer camp activities for kids, retreats and similar activities for adults, and meeting space for groups.