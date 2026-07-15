Join Crittenton Center for Passport to Possibilities, our annual travel-themed fundraiser, on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 5:00–10:00 p.m. at Sioux City Country Club.

Enjoy dinner, live jazz, a caricature artist, live and silent auctions, interactive activities, and our signature Bid to Give, which provides essential items and support for the children, youth, and families we serve. Guests are encouraged to dress in travel-inspired attire and can enhance their evening with optional experience upgrades. Every ticket purchased helps support Crittenton Center’s programs that strengthen children and families throughout our community.