Museum Presents Lunchtime History Program

Sioux City’s history intersects with several major themes in American history in interesting and often unexpected ways. You can examine those connections in the Sioux City Public Museum’s summer exhibition, Sioux City & the US at 250.

Want a deeper understanding of the exhibition?

Presenter Matt Anderson, Curator, will explain the stories behind the photos and artifacts in the exhibit during History at High Noon: Sioux City and the US at 250 – Part 1, on Thursday, July 16 at 12:05 p.m. Anderson will complete the story behind the exhibit in History at High Noon: Sioux City and the US at 250 – Part 2, on August 20.

This presentation is part of the Sioux City Public Museum’s 250th anniversary programming, celebrating the community’s enduring role in American history. Sioux City & the US at 250 will be on display through October 4.

History at High Noon is a popular lunchtime photo-based program series held on the third Thursday of each month at 12:05 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches to enjoy during these free presentations.

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.