Summer Commencement Ceremony to Be Held at NCC on Friday, July 24

Summer Commencement Ceremony to Be Held at NCC on Friday, July...

Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) will hold its Summer 2026 Commencement Ceremony on Friday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning and Recreation Center (LLRC) on NCC’s Sheldon campus.

A total of 106 students will graduate as part of the Summer 2026 class. As NCC celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2026, the ceremony marks another milestone in the College’s long tradition of preparing students for successful careers, continued education, and lifelong learning.

Jacob Kraft, a Heavy Equipment & Maintenance program graduate from Kingsley, Iowa, will deliver the Student Address. The presentation of candidates will be made by Dr. John Hartog III, President of Northwest Iowa Community College, and Shane Peterson, Dean of Applied Technology. Adam Besaw, President of the NCC Board of Trustees, will confer the degrees and diplomas. State Representative Tom Jeneary will then offer special commencement remarks.

Dr. John Hartog III will offer the welcome and closing remarks.

The public is invited to attend and celebrate the accomplishments of the Summer 2026 graduating class. Those unable to attend in person may watch the ceremony live on NCC’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NWICC.

Northwest Iowa Community College holds three commencement ceremonies each year—Spring, Summer, and Fall—to recognize graduates as they complete their educational journey.

For more information about commencement, visit www.nwicc.edu