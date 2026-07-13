Sibley claims Iowa’s largest ear of corn at state’s highest point

The Iowa’s highest point in the state, known as Hawkeye Point, north of Sibley now has another reason for visitors to stop there.

Hawkeye Point Board President Mike Earll says the unique project was completed over the past year with the help of an out-of-state artist. “This last year, we hired a gentleman by the name of Troy Freeman from Bloomington, Illinois, to come out and paint the silo to look like a giant ear of corn. So now we’re basically saying it’s Iowa’s tallest ear of corn at the highest point in Iowa,” Earll says.

They unveiled the ear of corn painting in a special event Saturday. “Our goal basically is to promote Hawkeye Point, to work on development efforts, and just to encourage people to come out and visit Iowa’s highest point,” he says. Earll says the site’s future was secured in 2008 when the Osceola County Board of Supervisors purchased the property from the Sterler family after local FFA members advocated for preserving the landmark.

Osceola County owns the property and the Osceola County Conservation Board maintains the grounds and campground, and the volunteer foundation continues raising funds and completing special projects like the new corn mural.