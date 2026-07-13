Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland at the Orpheum Theatre

Sioux City, IA (July 13, 2026) – Experience the magic of the season as Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland ignites joy and wonder to the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, IA on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 7:00P.M. “Wonderland” is a breathtaking show featuring acrobatics, soaring aerial performances, bringing the season’s most beloved melodies to life, delivering an unforgettable holiday experience for the whole family.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

About Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland:

This holiday season, follow our heroes as they are transported into a dazzling winter wonderland where time seems to stand still. With each daring act, they grow younger, rediscovering the joy, imagination, and spirit of the holidays they thought they had lost.

This brand-new production blends world-class circus artistry with your favorite holiday music for a show unlike anything you’ve experienced. Breathtaking acrobatics, soaring aerial performances, and heart-pounding feats bring the season’s most beloved melodies to life, delivering an unforgettable holiday experience for the whole family.