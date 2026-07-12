WinnaVegas Casino Resort Donates $200,000 to upcoming 160th Annual Winnebago Homecoming Celebration

SLOAN, Iowa — WinnaVegas Casino Resort announced today a $200,000 contribution in support of the historic 160th Annual Winnebago Homecoming Celebration, recognized as the nation’s longest-running homecoming powwow.

The milestone celebration will take place July 23–26, 2026, at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Winnebago, Nebraska. The annual event honors the rich history, traditions and enduring cultural heritage of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

The Winnebago Homecoming Celebration traces its roots back more than 160 years. In 1863, the Winnebago people were relocated from their homeland in Minnesota to a barren reservation in the Dakota Territory. Soon after, groups of Winnebago people traveled down the Missouri River to the Omaha Reservation in Nebraska. In March 1865, the Winnebago Tribe used its own funds to purchase land from the Omaha Tribe; land that is now the Winnebago Reservation.

That same year, approximately 75 members of the Winnebago Tribe enlisted in the Nebraska Volunteers as Company “A,” Omaha Scouts. The unit played an active role in responding to the Indian uprisings of 1865 and 1866, reflecting the Tribe’s commitment to peace and positive relations between Native people and white settlers.

When the Winnebago veterans returned in the summer of 1866, the Tribe held a homecoming festival in their honor. Shortly thereafter, Chief Little Priest died from wounds sustained during his military service. An annual memorial celebration was established to honor his sacrifice, and the following year, Little Priest’s service flag was raised as a symbol of the Tribe’s allegiance to the United States. That ceremony remains an important part of the annual celebration today.

“WinnaVegas Casino Resort is proud to support the Winnebago Tribe’s 160th Homecoming Celebration and help honor one of the nation’s most celebrated powwows,” said Tom Teesdale, General Manager of WinnaVegas Casino Resort. “It is an honor to contribute to an event that celebrates the Winnebago Tribe’s rich history, cultural traditions and community spirit. The Homecoming Celebration is one of the Tribe’s most important events of the year, and we are proud to help ensure its continued success.”

The multi-day celebration will feature traditional dance and drum competitions, arts and crafts vendors, food booths, the Wilderness Walk/Run and a Grand Entry ceremony each day. Attendees and participants travel from across the United States to experience this dynamic, welcoming and culturally significant event.

WinnaVegas Casino Resort’s $200,000 donation reflects its continued commitment to supporting community-driven events that honor tribal traditions and help preserve Indigenous heritage for future generations.

For more information about the 160th Annual Winnebago Homecoming Celebration, visit the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s official website at www.winnebagotribe.com.

About WinnaVegas Casino Resort:

Since its opening in April 1992, WinnaVegas Casino Resort has evolved as an area leader in the hospitality industry and is a significant contributor to the local economy. WinnaVegas Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and has grown over the years to become the largest gaming floor in the area, with a total gaming space of nearly 55,000 square feet, with 10 table games and nearly 800 slot machines – the most in Siouxland! The resort features 78 well-appointed hotel rooms, an indoor pool, an indoor golf simulator experience, multiple dining options, a spacious event center, and multiple meeting rooms.