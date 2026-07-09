The City of Sioux City is launching the Vacant to Vibrant Initiative, an effort designed to return underutilized and vacant City‑owned lots to productive use. Through this initiative, the City is offering multiple vacant parcels for sale to encourage investment, support neighborhood revitalization, expand housing opportunities, and promote economic development across the community.

Following a comprehensive review by several City departments, these properties have been identified as no longer needed for public purposes and are now available for purchase through either a Request for Proposals (RFP) or Request for Bids process. Full details, including development expectations, submission requirements, minimum bid information, and staff contacts, are available on the City of Sioux City website.

The following City‑owned properties are included in this offering:

502 West 3rd Street (0.83 Acres)

1216, 1218, 1222 Grandview Boulevard & 312 13th Street (1.09 Acres)

801 Pacific Street (1.63 Acres)

3741 Houlihan Run (1.08 Acres)

3400 Laurel Avenue (0.51 Acres)

1316, 1318, 1320 & 1322 Summit Street (0.16 Acres)

308 & 310 14th Street (0.17 Acres)

2009 Myrtle Street (0.12 Acres)

3607 West 19th Street (0.50 Acres)

1501 West Palmer Avenue (0.05 Acres)

2813, 2815, 2817 & 2819 Cheyenne Boulevard (0.31 Acres)

2900 Dupont Street (0.13 Acres)

2757 Morgan Street (0.37 Acres)

2907, 2909 & 2911 Morgan Street (0.29 Acres)

155 West 34th Street (0.19 Acres)

2702 Adel Street (0.21 Acres)

1505 Dale Street, 1507 Dale Street & 869 15th Street (0.22 Acres)

1102 14th Street (0.03 Acres)

2800 14th Street (0.24 Acres)

3240 4th Street (0.34 Acres)

Residents and neighboring property owners are encouraged to participate in the process (notices were sent to all deedholders within 260 feet of each lot being offered for sale). Interested parties may submit a proposal or bid or share feedback on what types of development they believe would best serve their neighborhood and Sioux City. All responses, including formal submissions and comments, must be received by 4 p.m. CDT on Thursday, August 27, 2026.