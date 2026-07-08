Professional Power Lunch- Turning Good Intentions into Real Results

We all have good intentions.

To grow our business. Exercise and Read more. Strengthen our relationships. Live a life we’re proud of.

But most days feel urgent, not intentional.

In this Lunch & Learn, bestselling author Desiree Petrich will help you move from good intentions to consistent action, even when life feels busy and overwhelming.

Using simple, realistic tools, attendees will leave with clear next steps to reduce overwhelm, regain focus and show up more intentionally in every area of life!

Because a busy life and a purposeful life are not mutually exclusive.

You don’t have to wait for things to slow down to start living intentionally.

Meet Desiree:

Desiree is a leadership development and team engagement consultant, bestselling author, and keynote speaker. As the founder of Intentional Action, she equips organizations with tools like DISC, Working Genius, and the 5 Dysfunctions of a Team to strengthen communication, build trust, and enhance teamwork. She brings practical insights to help organizations create stronger leadership pipelines, more engaged teams, and high-impact partnerships. She also hosts You’re The Boss, Now What?, a top 2.5% rated podcast for leaders who desire to lead themselves and their teams with confidence.