Men’s National Team to Face Canada in Sioux City as Road to LA28 Officially Begins for Olympic Handball

SIOUX CITY, Iowa —USA Team Handball announced today that the U.S. Men’s Senior National Team will face Canada in a two-game qualifier series on Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center in downtown Sioux City, Iowa.

The opening match will be played at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, followed by the second match at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8. The winner of the two-game series will advance to the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. The Pan American Games serve as the Olympic qualifying event for men’s handball across North and South America, making Team USA vs. Team Canada in Sioux City the official opening stage of LA28

Olympic Qualification.

Tickets are available now at: zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/team-usa-v-team-canada.

The Sioux City event also carries special significance for the future of the sport in the United States. Briar Cliff University (BCU) is exploring the addition of varsity men’s and women’s handball, a move that would make BCU the first varsity collegiate handball program in the country. As this pathway develops, it could create a new avenue for student-athletes to compete, including the opportunity for athletic scholarships, and draw international attention as an American hub in one of the world’s most established Olympic team sports.

“We think Team Handball could be a great fit for Briar Cliff, and we are working closely with USA Team Handball to figure out what it would take to launch the program here. We are fortunate to have Team USA play right here in Sioux City. What a perfect way for our community to see what this sport is all about,” said Dr. Matthew Draud, President of Briar Cliff University.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) also invites all member institutions—as well as neighboring NAIA conferences—to attend and experience handball in person, gaining a deeper understanding of the sport and its future. Handball has been part of the Olympic program for more than 50 years and is one of the most widely played indoor team sports in the world. The sport has a major professional presence across Europe and

beyond, with established leagues, passionate fan bases, and deep international competition structures.

As the United States prepares to host the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, USA Team Handball is working to expand competitive opportunities across the country, including youth, collegiate, club, and national team pathways. “Handball is a fun, exciting, and rapidly emerging sport. With Team USA here in Sioux City, we’re using this event as an opportunity to introduce the sport to a new fan base and to our member schools,” said

GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra. “We just celebrated our Nation’s 250th birthday, what better way to keep that momentum and excitement going than by bringing Team USA to Siouxland and building energy around this fast-paced Olympic sport. With LA28 just around the corner, this event couldn’t come at a better time.”

In conjunction with the national team matches, USA Team Handball, Explore Siouxland, Briar Cliff University, and local partners will host community opportunities designed to introduce the sport to athletes and families across the region. Among the festivities, boys and girls from elementary school through high school from around the Siouxland area will have the opportunity to try handball, participate in clinics, and be coached by members of the U.S. Men’s National Team on Thursday, Aug. 6 at CNOS Fieldhouse, hosted by Briar Cliff University. The clinic will give young athletes the chance to learn directly from Team USA athletes currently pursuing the path to the Olympic Games, while also introducing Siouxland families to one of the world’s fastest, most physical, and most exciting Olympic team sports.

“Briar Cliff’s exploration of what would be the first varsity men’s and women’s collegiate handball program in the United States is an exciting sign for the future of our sport,” said Michael King, CEO of USA Team Handball. “As we build toward LA28 and beyond, creating real collegiate pathways, scholarship opportunities, and institutional homes for American handball athletes is exactly the kind of step that can turn Olympic momentum into lasting national development. “We are thrilled to bring our Men’s National Team to Sioux City for the opening stage of LA28 qualification. These matches against Canada are enormously important for our program, and we are grateful to Explore Siouxland, Briar Cliff University, Long Lines Family Rec Center, CNOS Fieldhouse, and the Siouxland community for helping create a home-stage opportunity worthy of the moment.”

Team USA enters the series following a gold-medal performance at the North American & Caribbean Championship, where the Men’s National Team secured the continental title and continued a major upward trajectory for the program. With Olympic qualification now beginning on home soil, the United States will look to build on that momentum in front of American fans. The event is being made possible through the leadership and partnership of Explore Siouxland, which has worked closely with USA Team Handball to bring the national team to Sioux City for one of the most important competitive moments of the LA28 cycle.

“At Explore Siouxland, we believe extraordinary experiences create stronger communities, and hosting Team USA and Team Canada for this international Olympic qualifying event is exactly the kind of moment that inspires pride across our region. This is more than a game; it’s an opportunity for Siouxland to welcome the world, showcase our hospitality, and demonstrate that events of international significance belong here. We invite everyone to wear their red, white, and blue, fill the stands, and help create an unforgettable home-court atmosphere as Team USA begins its journey to LA28,” said Explore

Siouxland Executive Director Stacie Anderson.

For USA Team Handball, bringing the opening stage of LA28 qualification to Sioux City connects immediate national team ambition with the long-term growth of the sport. The weekend will showcase Team USA’s pursuit of the Pan American Games and Olympic qualification while also highlighting Siouxland’s potential role in building the next generation of American handball athletes.

Tickets are available now at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/team-usa-v-team-canada. Youth clinic registration, community event information, and broadcast details will be announced soon.

Event Schedule

• Thursday, Aug. 6 — Youth Handball Clinic, CNOS Fieldhouse, presented by Briar Cliff University

• Friday, Aug. 7 — USA vs. Canada, 7:00 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 8 — USA vs. Canada, 3:00 p.m., Long Lines Family Recreation Center, Sioux City,

Iowa