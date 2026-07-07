Tickets Go on Sale July 10 for Motown Christmas Holiday Spectacular

Sioux City, IA (July 7, 2026) – A Motown Christmas featuring members from world-class vocal groups: The Miracles and The Contours will be combining Motown’s greatest hits with everyone’s favorite, holiday classics at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, IA on Sunday, November 15 at 7:00 P.M. The show features Motown’s trademark dazzling choreography, and unforgettable harmonies performed in that memorable, soulful Motown style.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

About The Miracles:

The Miracles have charted over 50 Billboard hit singles between 1959 and 1978, including 26 Top Ten Billboard R&B Hits, with four R&B # 1’s. Sixteen of their songs reached the Top Twenty of the Billboard Hot 100, with seven songs reaching the Top Ten, and two, 1970’s “The Tears of A Clown” and 1975’s “Love Machine”, reaching number one, with a third song, “Shop Around”, reaching #1 on the Cash Box magazine Top 100 pop chart .

About The Contours:

In the 1960’s, The Contours charted eight hits, including Motown’s first million-seller and its fastest-rising hit of all time, “Do You Love Me.” In 1988, after the release of the movie, “Dirty Dancing”, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, “Do You Love Me,” which was a featured song in the movie roared back on the charts, outselling its original performance many times over.