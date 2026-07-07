RTI Threads & Bob & Ellen’s to Host D1 NCAA All-Star Showcase

North Sioux City, SD – Sports fans from across the Siouxland region are invited to an

exciting afternoon with some of the Midwest’s biggest collegiate stars as RTI Threads and

Bob & Ellen’s host the D1 NCAA All-Star Showcase on Tuesday, July 14, from 4:00–6:00

p.m.

The free community event will feature standout student-athletes from two nationally

recognized athletic programs:

• Olivia Mauch – Nebraska Volleyball

• Ava Zediker – Creighton Women’s Basketball

• Norah Gessert – Creighton Women’s Basketball

• Neleigh Gessert – Creighton Women’s Basketball

• Jackson McAndrew – Creighton Men’s Basketball

• Jasen Green – Creighton Men’s Basketball

Fans will have the opportunity to meet the athletes, take photos, receive autographs, and

celebrate some of college athletics’ rising stars before they return to campus for the

upcoming season.

Headlining the event is Nebraska Volleyball standout Olivia Mauch, one of the most

recognizable names in collegiate volleyball and a fan favorite throughout the region. She’ll

be joined by standout men’s and women’s basketball players from Creighton University,

creating a unique opportunity for fans of all ages to interact with elite Division I athletes in one location. The event also highlights RTI Threads’ continued investment in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnerships, helping student-athletes build their personal brands while connecting with fans throughout the Midwest.

Bob & Ellen’s will offer complimentary food samples and in-store specials during the

event, while RTI Threads will have officially licensed athlete apparel and merchandise

available for purchase.