Hy-Vee Earns Perfect Rating by Newsweek as a Top Patriotic Company in America

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Patriotic Companies. The Midwest supermarket chain earned a perfect 5/5 rating for its unwavering support for veterans and active-duty military members and their families. Hy-Vee joins an elite list of companies and brands earning perfect scores, including Delta Airlines, FedEx and Home Depot.

Hy-Vee’s patriotic efforts fall under its Hy-Vee Homefront program, a multi-faceted initiative dedicated to supporting veterans and the military. Established in 2013, the program partners with customers and communities to increase awareness and support for organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military and their families through various efforts including the company’s annual Veterans Day Breakfast, Honor Flight sponsorships, and annual Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up that has raised nearly $4 million to date for partner organizations.

To earn the Newsweek recognition, companies were rated based on their corporate social responsibility as well as their support for communities and patriotism. More than 22,000 individuals were surveyed along with the review of 10,000 U.S. companies, leading to the selection of 2,500 companies for final evaluation.

The Newsweek recognition comes alongside other accolades that Hy-Vee has earned for its support for veterans and military. Hy-Vee was recently awarded the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Patriotic Employer Special Recognition Award for Excellence in Community Support, which highlights Hy-Vee’s dedication to hiring veterans. Hy-Vee proudly employs more than 1,400 veterans and active military across its stores and subsidiaries and offers specific benefits for veterans and military service members who are transitioning back to civilian life. All veterans and active-duty members are also offered a paid day off on Veterans Day and career placement assistance for their spouses and family members within Hy-Vee and their local communities.