RTI Threads and Bob & Ellen’s are hosting a D1 All-Star Athlete Showcase on Tuesday, July 14, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at 100 S. Sodrac Drive, Suite 140 & 150, North Sioux City, SD.

The free community event gives fans the opportunity to meet NCAA Division I student-athletes, take photos, and receive autographs. Featured athletes include:

Olivia Martin – Nebraska Volleyball

Jackson McAndrew & Jasen Green – Creighton Men’s Basketball

Ava Zediker, Norah Gessert & Neleigh Gessert – Creighton Women’s Basketball

The showcase is open to the public and welcomes families, sports fans, and members of the Siouxland community. Attendees will have the chance to interact with the athletes, celebrate collegiate athletics, and explore the RTI Threads retail showroom.

Event Details: