Ernst says she’s focused on getting Farm Bill across the finish line

With 185 days left in her last term in the U.S. Senate, Joni Ernst says she’s focused on getting a Farm Bill to the president’s desk.

Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, is a member of the Senate Ag Committee. “I’m not in the driver’s seat with that. You know we have a chairman of the committee that’s from Arkansas,” Ernst said. “He may see some of these issues a little bit differently than I do, but I’m doing everything I can to get the bill over the finish line. It’ll help our farmers. It’ll help our ranchers.”

For the past three years, Congress has been unable to agree a new Farm Bill. The Senate Ag Committee’s chairman has unveiled a proposal that does not include some elements that were in the Farm Bill package that passed the House in May — like language to override a California law that restricts the sale of some pork products in that state.

“We are working to get that into the Farm Bill. We are not there yet,” Ernst said. “Again, we need a little assistance for the chairman in Arkansas. This has not been a priority for him, but it is a priority for the number one hog producing state in the nation and that’s Iowa.” Arkansas Senator John Boozman has said he’s not confident that Farm Bill would pass the senate if that provision is included.

Ernst is suggesting another ag-related issue will be resolved outside of the Farm Bill debate. A proposal to allow E15 to be sold year-round is included President Trump’s recent request for more money for the military. “I did secure a commitment from the White House that every spending package that comes forward will include E15. The president is intent to getting this over the finish line. We continue to work together on this and it’s my last year,” Ernst said, “and so I’m using what leverage I can to make sure we get E15 done.”

Ernst announced last September that she would not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate and her 12 year tenure in the senate will end on January 2, 2027.