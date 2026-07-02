You’ve Been Ticketed Program: Gotta Brain, Gotta Helmet

This summer marks the 11th consecutive year of Opportunities Unlimited’s partnership with the Sioux City Police Department and local Siouxland Dairy Queens through the “You’ve Been Ticketed” program. As an extension of OU’s Gotta Brain, Getta Helmet program, “You’ve Been Ticketed” is designed to encourage children to wear helmets while riding their bikes. If children are seen wearing their helmets while riding bikes, scooters, skateboards, etc. by either the Sioux City Police Officers or Volunteer Trailblazers, they will receive a ticket for one free Dairy Queen ice cream cone. This partnership benefits all parties involved. Children who are practicing proper bicycle safety are rewarded with a sweet treat, Police Officers can connect with more children in a positive and supportive manner, and Dairy Queen promotes community outreach.

Opportunities Unlimited also benefits from “You’ve Been Ticketed” by promoting brain injury awareness in the Siouxland Community. President and CEO, Jennifer McCabe states, “It is our hope that if we prevent just one brain injury, we feel like it’s been a success. Through Gotta Brain, Getta Helmet and “You’ve Been Ticketed”, just a couple of local programs, we are able to further support our mission and spread awareness of brain injury prevention.”

The Sioux City Police Department is also looking for new volunteers to assist on the bike trails. The SCPD has mountain bikes available for the volunteers to use if they would like, and each volunteer is given a new bike helmet. Volunteer Coordinator, Rita Donnelly, commented, “We are looking for additional volunteers to help provide a friendly presence on the bike trails, (and hand out “tickets”) so if anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer for the Police Department, they may call us at 712-279-6424.”