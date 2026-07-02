Samson Inducted into the American Association Hall of Fame

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Former Sioux City Explorer Nate Samson has been selected for induction into the American Association of Professional Baseball Hall of Fame, joining the Class of 2026 and cementing his place among the league’s all‑time greats. Samson joins Fargo-Moorhead Manager Chris Coste and Lincoln Saltdogs owner Jim Abel in this year’s class.

Samson’s remarkable career spans 18 professional seasons, including eight unforgettable years in Sioux City, where he became one of the most decorated and beloved players in franchise history.

Samson’s name is etched across the Explorers record book. He is the franchise’s all‑time RBI leader (318), ranks second in hits (634), second in doubles (107), and has played the second‑most games in team history at 509. His 105 stolen bases place him third all‑time.

A four‑time American Association All‑Star, Samson delivered elite production both in the infield and the heart of the lineup, hitting .316 during his Explorers tenure while striking out just 134 times against 174 walks.

He twice set the club’s single‑season hits record. First with 137 in 2016, then breaking his own mark with 141 in 2018, a season in which he also won the league batting title with a .340 average.

Samson’s 2016 MVP campaign remains one of the best in X’s history. Playing all 100 games, he hit .350 with a career‑high six home runs, 31 doubles, 31 stolen bases, and 68 RBI while scoring 68 runs.

He led the American Association in hits three different times in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 34th round of the 2006 MLB Draft, Samson spent seven seasons in their system, reaching Triple-A Iowa.

He arrived in Sioux City in 2014 and immediately became a fan favorite, hitting .335 in his debut season before earning a return to affiliated baseball with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Across his entire 18‑year professional career, Samson played in 1,495 games, collected 1,443 hits, posted a .282 batting average, hit 56 home runs, 226 doubles, drove in 635 RBI, scored 741 runs, and stole 170 bases. A résumé worthy of Hall of Fame recognition at every level.

The American Association will welcome the three new members to the league Hall of Fame on Tuesday, July 14 at a dinner banquet held in conjunction with the 2026 American Association All-Star Game in Lincoln, Nebraska. The 2026 American Association All-Star game is set for Wednesday July 15 at 7:30 p.m. and will be carried live on MLB Network, marking the first time MLB Network has aired an All-Star Game of a Major League Baseball Partner League. For more information, go to aabaseball.com.

The Explorers are on the road at Sioux Falls playing game two of a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium. The team returns home Friday night July 3 to face the Canaries at 6:35 p.m. at Security National Bank Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

–ABOUT THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS: The Sioux City Explorers are a proud member of the American Association of Professional Baseball in Sioux City, IA. The Explorers play their home games at Security National Bank Field at Lewis & Clark Park. For more information, please visit xsbaseball.com and follow the team on Twitter at @SiouxCityXs and on Facebook at facebook.com/SiouxCityExplorers.