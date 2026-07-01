X’s George and Vooletich Return to All Star Game

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The American Association has announced that OF Zac Vooletich and OF Henry George have been selected to the West Division All-Star team for the 2026 American Association All-Star game on July 15 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska. The pair will be in the starting lineup for the West Division when they face the East Division, and both will be making their second straight appearance in the American Association summer classic.

Zac Vooletich is in his third season with Sioux City, hitting .321 with four home runs and is tied for the team lead in RBI with 35. On the base paths, Vooletich is second in the league with 23 stolen bases and is tied for third in the circuit in doubles with 13 and is eighth in the league with 30 runs. He has been a versatile piece to the Sioux City lineup, playing right field 29 games and another nine contests in the infield. The former Texas Tech University Red Raider has played in 203 career games for the X’s, and over his three seasons in Siouxland has hit .284 with 12 home runs and 103 RBI with 88 stolen bases. Vooletich, 26, played at Brandeis High School in his hometown of San Antonio, TX.

Outfielder Henry George, a native of Woodbury, Minnesota is in his second season with Sioux City. He is hitting .338 with four home runs and 17 RBI, holding down the number three spot in the X’s lineup while playing left field. George ranks second in the league with 52 hits and fourth in walks and is fifth in the league in on-base percentage with a .438 average. George, like his teammate Vooletich, has been a big part of the Explorers league-leading running game. He has 21 stolen bases, placing him fourth in the American Association. George was on fire in the last X’s homestand, going 11-for-26 and scoring eight runs with six RBI.

The 2026 American Association All-Star Game is in Lincoln, Nebraska and is hosted by the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park. The game is set for July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

It will be carried live on MLB Network, marking the first time MLB Network has aired an All-Star Game of a Major League Baseball Partner League. For more information go to aabaseball.com.