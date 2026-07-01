Iowa Supreme Court rules in case involving used wind turbine blades

The Iowa Supreme Court says one of two executives for a Texas company can be held liable for used wind turbine blades that were stockpiled in the state and not recycled.

The Iowa DNR is seeking civil penalties and an injunction against Global Fiberglass Solutions after some 1,300 old blades had been stored in Newton (868 blades), Ellsworth (400 blades) and Atlantic (22 blades) with no action.

Company CEO Donald Lilly and director Ronald Albrecht said they live in Washington State and are not personally involved and couldn’t be held liable. The Supreme Court says Lilly personally signed documents from the DNR saying the company would take care of the blades. It says the state hasn’t shown that Albrecht signed any contracts that would make him liable, and dismissed him from the DNR action.

MidAmerican Energy and General Electric eventually disposed of the decommissioned blades that GFS failed to recycle.