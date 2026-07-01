Bus Service Available for Saturday in the Park Music Festival

Sioux City Transit will offer convenient bus service to and from the Saturday in the Park music festival on Saturday, July 4, 2026 from 11 a.m. until approximately 11:30 p.m.

SHUTTLE ROUTE

Buses will run between:

Tyson Events Center (main entrance at 401 Gordon Drive)

Grandview Park (south entrance at 24th Street)

BUS FARES

Rider Category One-Way Round Trip Day Pass Adult $1.80 $3.60 $5.00 Student $1.55 $3.10 $4.00 Senior Citizen & Disabled $0.90 $1.80 $2.00 Children Under 5 Free (with adult)

Riders are encouraged to purchase a return trip token in advance. Bus drivers will accept cash only but cannot make change. Fare tokens will be available for purchase throughout the day at the Tyson Events Center bus stop.

WHY USE THE BUS?

Music festival attendees are encouraged to use the special event shuttle. Parking near Grandview Park is extremely limited, and traffic congestion is expected in the surrounding area.

For the easiest experience, park at the Tyson Events Center / Long Lines Family Recreation Center, or River’s Landing Parking Ramp (5th & Douglas), and ride the shuttle to the park.